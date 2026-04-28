Is José Mourinho set for a spectacular return? A major managerial shake-up appears to be on the cards at Real Madrid

Despite some internal opposition to Perez’s candidacy, the 63-year-old Portuguese coach is now the clear favourite to succeed Alvaro Arbeloa, who is expected to depart. Record recently reported that Perez is arranging a meeting with Mourinho.

Mourinho is under contract with Benfica until 2025, yet he has recently left his future beyond this season open. When asked if he would still be in charge of the Portuguese record champions in the 2026/27 campaign, he replied: “I can’t say. How can I confirm something like that? It doesn’t just depend on me.”

He added, “A manager is part of a club’s structure, just like any other staff member or a journalist in an editorial office. You’re a journalist at A Bola. Can you guarantee you’ll still be there in ten years’ time? Maybe you want to, but you can’t.” His conclusion was blunt: “Of course I can’t guarantee anything.”

According to The Athletic, Mourinho’s contract includes a €3 million release clause that runs until 2027—a fee well within Real’s reach.