UEFA's decision sent shockwaves far beyond European borders. National associations, sporting bodies and political figures rushed to back the European stance, aiming sharp criticism at FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino.
Official statement after official statement rejected the plan to sell stakes in FIFA tournaments to private investors. The verdict was blunt: this move threatens the very future of football.
The English association: we stand with Europe
England's Football Association threw its full weight behind the European position, insisting the World Cup must belong to football, not to investors.
The association's statement read: "We stand shoulder to shoulder with our European colleagues, and we fully support the collective position. We oppose FIFA's plans, for the World Cup belongs to football and always will."
Scotland condemns the absence of governance
Scotland's Football Association followed, backing UEFA in full and voicing alarm at the way the project had been tabled.
Its statement explained: "We fully agree with the concerns expressed by all members regarding the manner in which these proposals were put forward, and the setting of a final deadline for their adoption without conducting a comprehensive consultation process or adhering to the principles of good governance."
Denmark: we will not allow investors in
Jesper Moller, president of the Danish Football Association, was blunt. His country flatly rejects the project, he said, and letting investors into FIFA's system is unacceptable.
"It is entirely out of the question to approve an agreement of this kind, which allows private-sector investors to enter the heart of FIFA's system," he said. "That is why we will support all the necessary measures to stop this project."
Germany: Infantino has crossed the red line
Alexander Wehrle, chairman of the supervisory board of the German Football Association's economic and digital company, went further still. What is happening, he argued, crosses every red line.
He said: "A red line has once again been crossed. Gianni Infantino wants to sell football. Has Infantino ever played football at a professional level? Has he stood among the fans in the stands? Does he really understand what football represents as a game that unites peoples? I have grave doubts about that."
FIFA's job, Wehrle insisted, is to run the game and set its rules, not to chase profit. He added: "I do not believe that the principle that should govern any sporting association is achieving the largest possible amount of profit, but it seems that things have veered off course, and that must be stopped."
Sweden and Norway: the project threatens the future of the game
Sweden's Football Association lined up behind UEFA too. A project of this scale, it argued, cannot pass without transparent debate and the involvement of all parties.
Lise Klaveness, president of the Norwegian association, condemned the secrecy around the plan. She said: "We cannot accept a project that changes the essence of the model of world football, and is then prepared in secret away from elected bodies, before being presented as a fait accompli."
Her warning was stark. "There was no transparency, participation or genuine debate. And the message of Norway and UEFA is clear: if this project continues, we will withdraw from FIFA tournaments."
Political support for the European position
Sporting institutions weren't the only ones speaking out. Politicians weighed in as well. British culture secretary Lisa Nandy said UEFA's decision rested on principles worth defending.
She said: "Football belongs to the fans, not to billionaire investors. It has gone far enough, and the time has come to take a stand that protects our game."
Nigel Farage went straight for the top. The FIFA president should go, he demanded: "Football belongs to the people, and UEFA is right in its position, and Gianni Infantino should resign."