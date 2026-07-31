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Gianni Infantino World Cup GFXGOAL
Karim Malim

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Is Infantino's throne collapsing? Europe challenges FIFA in a decisive battle shaking the world of football

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Boycotting the World Cup puts Infantino before the most dangerous crisis of his career

World football faces one of the most dangerous crises in its modern history. UEFA have delivered a resounding surprise, rejecting FIFA's plan to bring private-sector investors into the ownership of its tournaments, chief among them the World Cup.

The rejection is only the start. UEFA have threatened an unprecedented step, a boycott of all FIFA tournaments should Gianni Infantino press ahead with his plan. That signals a historic clash which could reshape the future of the world's most popular game, and it puts the FIFA president before his most serious test since taking office.

UEFA could hardly have taken a firmer stance. The governing body of European football announced: "Neither UEFA nor its national associations will take part in any of FIFA's competitions."

Those words mark an unprecedented escalation against Infantino's plan to sell a 20% stake in a new company that would be set up to run FIFA's tournaments, the World Cup foremost among them.

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    What is the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project?

    FIFA's plan centres on a new commercial company named "FIFA Forward Enterprise" (FFE), which would manage the commercial rights of the major tournaments the international federation organises, chief among them the World Cup.

    Under the proposal, FIFA would keep control of the company. Private-sector investors could buy minority stakes, but those stakes would grant no right to control its management.

    The international federation says the project aims to open up new investment opportunities that benefit the national federations by boosting commercial returns and widening the sources of funding.

    Governance principles and the identity of the game would stay untouched, FIFA insists, and every member federation would share in the economic opportunities the project creates.

    Huge financial promises to rally support

    Gianni Infantino, keen to build backing, has told the national federations that adopting the project would deliver unprecedented financial returns. Each federation would receive 40 million dollars if the plan goes through, with a first instalment of 20 million dollars paid once a federation approves the proposal ahead of the deadline set for 19 September.

    Leading the consortium of investors chasing stakes in the new company, according to estimates, will be venture capital specialists "Thrive" (Thrive Capital).

    American businessman Joshua Kushner founded the firm. He is the brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

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    What will happen next?

    No party has a clear vision of how the crisis might unfold. A senior source in European football told the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC" that nobody has fully studied the practical repercussions, particularly for the tournaments due to take place over the coming months.

    Chief among them is the Women's Under-20 World Cup, scheduled for Poland from 5 September with a large number of European teams involved. UEFA's boycott threat kicks in the moment the funding deal proposed by Infantino is officially adopted.

    National associations have until 19 September to approve the deal in return for a first instalment of 20 million dollars. In theory, that could push European teams towards withdrawing from the tournament even at the quarter-final stage, before a ball is kicked in the semi-finals.

    Next up would be the play-offs for the Women's World Cup in October, featuring England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland alongside other European sides.

    Laura McAllister, vice-president of UEFA and a former Wales international, addressed the crisis head on: "Wales are taking part in the play-offs qualifying for the Women's World Cup this autumn, and it would be our first qualification to the World Cup. No one can even think about not taking part in those competitions."

    UEFA did not cause the crisis, she insisted: "This is not UEFA's problem, but a crisis made by FIFA. No one wants the players or the teams to be harmed because of this dispute."

    She signed off by affirming that UEFA had been forced into this stance, and that full responsibility lies with the International Federation of Association Football.

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    Has Infantino's era come to an end?

    Gianni Infantino took over the presidency of FIFA in 2016 after winning the election against Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, then president of the Asian Football Confederation, by 115 votes to 88.

    The Swiss official is expected to contest the FIFA presidential election scheduled for next March, seeking a fourth term, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation, the BBC.

    Before the latest crisis erupted, most expected him to be re-elected unopposed, with several national associations across various continents backing his continuation in the role.

    Everything has changed in recent days. Informed sources indicate that a majority of CONCACAF members have rejected the plan and begun to lose confidence in Infantino's ability to lead world football. Others have lost that confidence entirely.

    Talk has since started to circulate in the corridors of the game about the need for a candidate capable of taking on Infantino at the ballot box.

    Will Nasser Al-Khelaifi enter the FIFA presidential race?

    Nasser Al-Khelaifi has emerged as one of the names put forward to contest the FIFA presidential election, and many see it as logical given his standing within world football.

    His power stretches well beyond the presidency of Paris Saint-Germain. Al-Khelaifi also holds a leading role at the European Club Association, now one of the most influential institutions in football decision-making.

    He took over the association following the collapse of the European Super League project in 2021, then oversaw its restructuring and the expansion of its membership to more than 800 clubs from across the continent, with Real Madrid the only major club remaining outside it.

    Many regard him as the most prominent candidate to challenge Infantino. Yet sources close to him denied to the British Broadcasting Corporation, the BBC, that he has any desire to enter the race.

    Asked about the possibility, one person close to the Qatari official said: "He does not want this position. Really. Really. Really."

    Will Infantino leave?

    FIFA presidents have rarely faced genuine competition in elections. The last to lose his position through the ballot box was England's Sir Stanley Rous, beaten by Brazil's Joao Havelange back in 1974.

    Asked whether Infantino would remain in his position, Laura McAllister replied: "Quite frankly, I don't know."

    David Bernstein, the former chairman of the English Football Association, confirmed that such events would have got any official sacked at an ordinary institution. FIFA, he pointed out, is a different animal.

    "If Infantino secures the support of a sufficient number of national associations, he will continue to remain in his position," he said.

    Lars-Christer Olsson, the former chief executive of the Union of European Football Associations, believes Infantino overestimated his influence and that his position is already under threat.

    Olsson proposed reforms within FIFA built on rotating the presidency between the different continents, rather than granting a single president broad powers for long periods.

    He added: "Relieving Infantino of his position could represent a new beginning for football."

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    UEFA announces the boycott: "The World Cup is not for sale"

    In an unprecedented escalation that could reshape world football, the Union of European Football Associations has drawn a line in the sand over FIFA's project. Europe's national teams will not take part in any tournament organised by FIFA if the plan goes ahead.

    UEFA issued an official statement on behalf of the union and all 55 member national associations, rejecting the proposal outright and insisting that football cannot be turned into an investment project subject to the interests of shareholders. The statement read: "The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and its national associations will not take part in any competitions organised by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA)."

    All its members stand united in confronting the project. They unanimously reject the transfer of any ownership stakes in the World Cup or other FIFA tournaments to private-sector investors.

    The World Cup is not merely a commercial asset or an investment opportunity, the statement added. It represents a global sporting legacy created by successive generations of players, national teams and fans across the continents, and no part of it may be surrendered to investors chasing profits.

    "The World Cup is not for sale"

    UEFA said it clearly: "The World Cup is not for sale." The European union's objection went beyond the substance of the project and extended to the way FIFA handled the whole matter.

    According to the statement, a proposal of this seriousness was drawn up in complete secrecy before being put forward for adoption without any genuine consultation with the bodies charged with protecting and governing the game. UEFA branded this not merely an administrative error but a major failure of leadership, an abdication by FIFA of its responsibility as the body in charge of governing football worldwide.

    National associations, it pointed out, found themselves faced with two bitter choices: accept the transfer of part of the control over FIFA tournaments to private-sector investors, or face the consequences of rejecting the project. The European union described this approach as one that reflects no democratic practice, amounting instead to a means of pressure unbefitting an institution of FIFA's size.

    Fears of changing football's identity

    The danger of the project, UEFA explained, does not relate only to the ownership of the tournaments, but to what will follow. Once external investors enter the ownership structure of FIFA's tournaments, generating profits and commercial returns will become a permanent priority, and that will directly affect decisions on the international calendar, competition systems and the future of the game.

    Those decisions, the statement affirmed, would then be taken not to serve football but in line with the interests of the investors and their financial expectations. This model has no place within world football, it stressed, because the future of the game cannot be subject to the logic of maximising profits or shareholder returns at the expense of the national associations, leagues, clubs, players and fans. Football should not mortgage its future in return for temporary financial gains.

    Europe holds firm to its position

    The European union affirmed that its position is not open to interpretation, and it will not grant this model any legitimacy. No one, it added, has the moral right to dispose of a global legacy that belongs to future generations.

    No team affiliated with UEFA will take part in any tournament organised by FIFA as long as this project continues, the statement concluded, unless it is abandoned entirely, alongside binding legal guarantees preventing the ownership or governance of FIFA's tournaments from being opened up in future to private-sector investors.

    UEFA ended its message with decisive words: "There are moments when institutions are measured by what they refuse to give up, not by what they accept. This is one of those moments. There are things too important to be sold. The World Cup belongs to football, and it will always remain so, and as long as Europe has a say, the World Cup will not be up for sale."

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    Growing calls for Infantino's departure

    UEFA's decision sent shockwaves far beyond European borders. National associations, sporting bodies and political figures rushed to back the European stance, aiming sharp criticism at FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino.

    Official statement after official statement rejected the plan to sell stakes in FIFA tournaments to private investors. The verdict was blunt: this move threatens the very future of football.

    The English association: we stand with Europe

    England's Football Association threw its full weight behind the European position, insisting the World Cup must belong to football, not to investors.

    The association's statement read: "We stand shoulder to shoulder with our European colleagues, and we fully support the collective position. We oppose FIFA's plans, for the World Cup belongs to football and always will."

    Scotland condemns the absence of governance

    Scotland's Football Association followed, backing UEFA in full and voicing alarm at the way the project had been tabled.

    Its statement explained: "We fully agree with the concerns expressed by all members regarding the manner in which these proposals were put forward, and the setting of a final deadline for their adoption without conducting a comprehensive consultation process or adhering to the principles of good governance."

    Denmark: we will not allow investors in

    Jesper Moller, president of the Danish Football Association, was blunt. His country flatly rejects the project, he said, and letting investors into FIFA's system is unacceptable.

    "It is entirely out of the question to approve an agreement of this kind, which allows private-sector investors to enter the heart of FIFA's system," he said. "That is why we will support all the necessary measures to stop this project."

    Germany: Infantino has crossed the red line

    Alexander Wehrle, chairman of the supervisory board of the German Football Association's economic and digital company, went further still. What is happening, he argued, crosses every red line.

    He said: "A red line has once again been crossed. Gianni Infantino wants to sell football. Has Infantino ever played football at a professional level? Has he stood among the fans in the stands? Does he really understand what football represents as a game that unites peoples? I have grave doubts about that."

    FIFA's job, Wehrle insisted, is to run the game and set its rules, not to chase profit. He added: "I do not believe that the principle that should govern any sporting association is achieving the largest possible amount of profit, but it seems that things have veered off course, and that must be stopped."

    Sweden and Norway: the project threatens the future of the game

    Sweden's Football Association lined up behind UEFA too. A project of this scale, it argued, cannot pass without transparent debate and the involvement of all parties.

    Lise Klaveness, president of the Norwegian association, condemned the secrecy around the plan. She said: "We cannot accept a project that changes the essence of the model of world football, and is then prepared in secret away from elected bodies, before being presented as a fait accompli."

    Her warning was stark. "There was no transparency, participation or genuine debate. And the message of Norway and UEFA is clear: if this project continues, we will withdraw from FIFA tournaments."

    Political support for the European position

    Sporting institutions weren't the only ones speaking out. Politicians weighed in as well. British culture secretary Lisa Nandy said UEFA's decision rested on principles worth defending.

    She said: "Football belongs to the fans, not to billionaire investors. It has gone far enough, and the time has come to take a stand that protects our game."

    Nigel Farage went straight for the top. The FIFA president should go, he demanded: "Football belongs to the people, and UEFA is right in its position, and Gianni Infantino should resign."

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    A surprise from the Czech Republic: FIFA sticks to its position

    The Czech Republic then threw up a surprise. FIFA held firm to its position, and the first crack appeared when the Football Association of the Czech Republic announced its initial support for FIFA's plan, breaking with the consensus reached at the European federation's emergency meeting.

    That stance clashed with what UEFA had announced during its meeting chaired by Aleksander Ceferin, which brought together representatives of the 55 national associations. David Trunda, president of the Football Association of the Czech Republic, voiced his optimism about the new project, arguing it could provide significant financial resources to develop infrastructure and support football in his country.

    Trunda said: "I see a genuine possibility for the development of Czech football through close work and cooperation with President Gianni Infantino and his team. We still need more details, but I see very positive indicators regarding FIFA's intentions in this project."

    He added: "Since my election more than a year ago, all the projects we have carried out in cooperation with FIFA have been very positive and have contributed to the development of Czech football." With that, the Czech Republic became the first European association to publicly back Infantino's plan, a position that could open the door to fresh divisions across the continent should the crisis keep escalating.

    "No one is selling football"

    FIFA came out fighting amid the European backlash. World football's governing body defended its project and insisted that talk of "selling football" bore no relation to the truth, arguing the plan aimed to strengthen the financial resources of the national associations rather than surrender ownership of its tournaments.

    FIFA stressed the proposal remains under consultation, and it respected all the views and concerns raised by the national and continental associations.

    The federation's statement read: "No one is selling football, this is something FIFA would never consider." It added that "inaccurate media reports" had disrupted the consultation process, and it vowed to continue dialogue with all member associations to ensure any decision rests on clear and accurate information.

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    Can UEFA break away from FIFA?

    UEFA may comprise only 55 national associations out of FIFA's 211 members, but it remains the biggest force in world football, both technically and commercially.

    Look at the recent World Cup, Women's World Cup and Club World Cup. European national teams and clubs dominated, claiming the majority of places in the final stages.

    Europe's absence from FIFA tournaments would land a devastating blow on the international federation, many believe, not only in sporting terms but on the economic level too, according to the BBC.

    The commercial value of FIFA tournaments leans heavily on European national teams. Any potential boycott would trigger enormous financial losses and could make Infantino's investment targets impossible to hit.

    Sharp as the escalation has become, a number of former officials believe a split between FIFA and UEFA would serve neither party. David Bernstein, the former chairman of the Football Association, warned that letting the crisis run until a complete separation is reached would be a catastrophic option for everyone.

    He said: "I cannot imagine a long-term split happening, because everyone will lose. FIFA cannot bear the absence of Europe from its tournaments, and in return Europe cannot bear staying away from FIFA competitions either."

    The only solution, Bernstein stressed, lies in Infantino backing down from his project. He considers the deal in its current form unacceptable. He added: "If the aim is to provide new sources of funding, then there are other means that are more transparent and fairer to achieve that."

    World football now stands at a historic crossroads, caught in an unprecedented conflict between the two biggest institutions running the game.

    FIFA cling to their project as a step to develop financial resources and boost investment in the game. UEFA and a growing number of national associations see the plan as a direct threat to the independence of football, one that could open the door to their decisions being dictated by the interests of investors.

    With the deadline for voting on the project approaching, the eyes of the world turn to the coming weeks. They may witness either the containment of the crisis through a historic settlement, or an unprecedented escalation that could redraw the map of world football and determine the future of Gianni Infantino at the head of FIFA.