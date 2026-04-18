Is his participation in the World Cup even in jeopardy? FC Bayern Munich announce injury to star striker

Gnabry will certainly miss Bayern Munich’s upcoming Bundesliga match against VfB Stuttgart, a game in which the record German champions can clinch the title with a draw. It remains unclear how long he will be sidelined after that.

Gnabry is also in national team manager Julian Nagelsmann’s plans for the World Cup this summer in the USA, Mexico and Canada, but his participation in the tournament (11 June to 19 July) remains uncertain for now.