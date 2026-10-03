Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson forced to abandon press conference following racism accusations from Israeli journalists

Following the first meeting, Manor Solomon delivered a fiery response to the gestures made by Ireland. The Israel captain and forward alleged that the opposition players said nonsense to them during the game and warned of a fierce response on the pitch.

Solomon stated: "If I say what I think about them, I'll probably be banned for a few games so I don't want to say. Of course they hate us and we don't like them. I believe in ourselves that we can do it. I know who I'm with here, I know the players and the team, we will get out of this and get revenge for this. I'm already looking forward to the next game against them, it's going to be completely different. What they did with the anthem? I'm not interested in them, we have a country that is ten times better than theirs, stronger, an amazing country with amazing people. We are proud to wear the national team's shirt and be Israelis. We are proud of our country and our soldiers. (The Irish) can play all their tricks. We are Israelis and love the country. And that will always be the case."