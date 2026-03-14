Inter v Atalanta: the Scalvini-Frattesi incident sparks debate. Marelli: "He touches his leg, but it’s very slight. It’s a subjective and open-to-interpretation incident; the decision was the right one."

At the end of the match, Luca Marelli, DAZN’s refereeing expert, commented on what had happened at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium: “Frattesi gets there first, Scalvini arrives late and makes contact with Frattesi’s leg, but looking at the footage, the contact is actually very slight.”

He then continued: "There is a bit more doubt surrounding this incident. In the contact between Frattesi and Scalvini, Frattesi beats the Atalanta player to the ball and there is contact between their feet. It isn’t a proper foul; it’s a matter of perception and subjectivity. In this instance, I do not see a penalty-worthy foul; there is no actual penalty. Manganiello hadn’t seen anything; these incidents aren’t visible, and it’s difficult to be certain of what happened. It is a subjective, open-to-interpretation incident, and all opinions are legitimate. That is what the VAR decided. In my view, it is correct to let play continue.”