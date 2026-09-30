Inter, the first names followed by Baccin department by department: from Meret to Ndour and Inacio, the moves on the transfer market

One issue to resolve first is the goalkeeper position. Everything will depend on the displays of Martinez and Provedel, who arrived to act as a guarantor for the Spaniard but has not yet taken to the pitch. If the pair deliver convincing answers, and the former Genoa man has already made a few too many mistakes, then Inter will stand pat in that area. Otherwise, they could look to fix the problem and turn to other No 1s.





According to Quotidiano Sportivo, Inter have been keeping a close eye for some time on the situation of Alex Meret, who is represented by Federico Pastorello, an agent with an excellent relationship with the club on Viale della Liberazione. With a favourable contract situation and competition from Milinkovic-Savic, the Italian goalkeeper could be a transfer-market opportunity. The same may also be true of Santiago Beltran, an Argentine goalkeeper from River Plate with an Italian passport and a contract running until 31 December 2027.





In defence, Inter are still looking towards the Premier League, from where Akanji and Stones have arrived. QS also report that the 26-year-old American Chris Richards , formerly of Bayern Munich and now at Crystal Palace, is being monitored, while Calvin Bassey has already won approval. The Fulham centre-back could be available on a free transfer in the next summer window.



