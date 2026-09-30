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Simone Gervasio
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Inter, the first names followed by Baccin department by department: from Meret to Ndour and Inacio, the moves on the transfer market

Inter
Transfers
Serie A

A new cycle has begun at Inter, behind the scenes. While Chivu's players battle to defend the Serie A title, another key figure at the club has stepped into the spotlight to show the results of years of hard work. We are talking about Dario Baccin, the club's new sporting director, promoted after the departure of Piero Ausilio, his mentor.


Now working under the experienced eye of Beppe Marotta, the former footballer has already started making moves to line up future deals, and several players in every department have found their way into his notebook. Goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards are all under consideration, so here are the possible targets for the coming transfer windows.

  • One issue to resolve first is the goalkeeper position. Everything will depend on the displays of Martinez and Provedel, who arrived to act as a guarantor for the Spaniard but has not yet taken to the pitch. If the pair deliver convincing answers, and the former Genoa man has already made a few too many mistakes, then Inter will stand pat in that area. Otherwise, they could look to fix the problem and turn to other No 1s.


    According to Quotidiano Sportivo, Inter have been keeping a close eye for some time on the situation of Alex Meret, who is represented by Federico Pastorello, an agent with an excellent relationship with the club on Viale della Liberazione. With a favourable contract situation and competition from Milinkovic-Savic, the Italian goalkeeper could be a transfer-market opportunity. The same may also be true of Santiago Beltran, an Argentine goalkeeper from River Plate with an Italian passport and a contract running until 31 December 2027.


    In defence, Inter are still looking towards the Premier League, from where Akanji and Stones have arrived. QS also report that the 26-year-old American Chris Richards , formerly of Bayern Munich and now at Crystal Palace, is being monitored, while Calvin Bassey has already won approval. The Fulham centre-back could be available on a free transfer in the next summer window.


  • Several battles with Juventus are also taking shape in midfield and attack. The two old rivals have targeted the same players, including Ndour and Inacio.


    At 22, the midfielder is making a name for himself at Fiorentina after a long spell travelling around Europe. He has the physical and technical qualities top clubs want and is valued at around €30 million.


    Then there is Inacio, one of the brightest hopes in our football. Born in 2008, he has already been called up by Mancini to the national team and belongs to Borussia Dortmund , who managed to prise him away from Atalanta amid plenty of controversy. In the coming months, Juve and Inter will try to bring him back to Italy in a mission that already looks very complicated.

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