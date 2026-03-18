Inter’s CFO Ricci explains the club’s expansion strategy: “A new stadium and a global brand to take us into Europe’s top 10. Inter is like PSG. Oaktree is investing – forget about cost-cutting.”

More than Beppe Marotta – who has been confirmed and promoted to the role of President and head of a sporting department that remains competitive – the real new face in Inter’s management since the Oaktree fund became the club’s sole owner has been Giorgio Ricci, the new Chief Revenue Officer since November 2024, who has returned to the Nerazzurri after his spell from 2012 to 2024 and many years spent at Juventus.





In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, the head of the Nerazzurri’s finance department outlined the international growth strategy the club has embarked upon, covering sponsorship deals, contracts and the stadium.

The ultimate goal is set for 2031 when, with the planned opening of the new stadium, the club based in Viale della Liberazione aims to establish itself firmly in Europe’s top 10.











