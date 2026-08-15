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Juventus v FC Internazionale - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Inter-Real Betis LIVE at 7.30pm, the official line-ups: Diouf and Bovio from the start, Dimarco, Lautaro and Stones on the bench

Inter
Inter vs Real Betis
Real Betis
Club Friendlies
Serie A

Final pre-season friendly for Inter before the start of the season.

Inter's new 2026/2027 season is almost under way, with their opener against Monza exactly seven days away on Saturday 23 August at San Siro. Before that, they face Real Betis in Bari today, with kick-off at 19.30 at the San Nicola in the last real friendly test of pre-season. Chivu is expected to field the starting XI set to make their debut against the Brianza side. The focus, though, is less on Spence, only officially announced yesterday and unavailable, or Thuram, who is still not at his best, and more on the fitness of Stones and Lautaro, both on the bench at the start, having not featured so far.




  • Inter v Betis: official line-ups and the match sheet

    Inter v Betis


    Goalscorers: -


    INTER (3-5-2): J. Martinez; Bisseck, Bovio, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Carlos Augusto; Esposito, Bonny.
    Available: Di Gennaro, Provedel, Stankovic, Stones, Sucic, Lautaro, Luis Henrique, Mkhitaryan, Akanji, Pavard, Dimarco, Iddrissou.
    Manager: Cristian Chivu.


    REAL BETIS (4-2-3-1): Valles; Bellerin, Bartra, Natan, Fran García; Facundo Bernal, Marc Roca; Antony, Fornals, Riquelme; Hernandez.
    Available: Manu Gonzalez, D. Llorente, Iker, Fidalgo, V. Gomez, Deossa, Isco, Junior Firpo, Pablo Garcia, Bouaré, Ortiz.
    Manager: Manuel Pellegrini.

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  • Goals and key moments

    1' Kick-off at the San Nicola in Bari at 7.30pm

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