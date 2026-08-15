Inter's new 2026/2027 season is almost under way, with their opener against Monza exactly seven days away on Saturday 23 August at San Siro. Before that, they face Real Betis in Bari today, with kick-off at 19.30 at the San Nicola in the last real friendly test of pre-season. Chivu is expected to field the starting XI set to make their debut against the Brianza side. The focus, though, is less on Spence, only officially announced yesterday and unavailable, or Thuram, who is still not at his best, and more on the fitness of Stones and Lautaro, both on the bench at the start, having not featured so far.
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Inter-Real Betis LIVE at 7.30pm, the official line-ups: Diouf and Bovio from the start, Dimarco, Lautaro and Stones on the bench
Inter v Betis: official line-ups and the match sheet
Inter v Betis
Goalscorers: -
INTER (3-5-2): J. Martinez; Bisseck, Bovio, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Carlos Augusto; Esposito, Bonny.
Available: Di Gennaro, Provedel, Stankovic, Stones, Sucic, Lautaro, Luis Henrique, Mkhitaryan, Akanji, Pavard, Dimarco, Iddrissou.
Manager: Cristian Chivu.
REAL BETIS (4-2-3-1): Valles; Bellerin, Bartra, Natan, Fran García; Facundo Bernal, Marc Roca; Antony, Fornals, Riquelme; Hernandez.
Available: Manu Gonzalez, D. Llorente, Iker, Fidalgo, V. Gomez, Deossa, Isco, Junior Firpo, Pablo Garcia, Bouaré, Ortiz.
Manager: Manuel Pellegrini.
Goals and key moments
1' Kick-off at the San Nicola in Bari at 7.30pm
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