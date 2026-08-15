Inter's new 2026/2027 season is almost under way, with their opener against Monza exactly seven days away on Saturday 23 August at San Siro. Before that, they face Real Betis in Bari today, with kick-off at 19.30 at the San Nicola in the last real friendly test of pre-season. Chivu is expected to field the starting XI set to make their debut against the Brianza side. The focus, though, is less on Spence, only officially announced yesterday and unavailable, or Thuram, who is still not at his best, and more on the fitness of Stones and Lautaro, both on the bench at the start, having not featured so far.











