Born in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires on 4 October 2004, an Argentine with an Italian passport, Santiago Beltran stands 190cm tall, is comfortable building play with his feet, makes the most of his good left foot, and is already on the fringes of the Argentina national team.





Until the age of 12, he was actually playing as an attacking midfielder and kept turning down every trial so he could focus on his studies. Then, shortly before coming of age, he changed roles and went in goal after a team-mate’s injury. Former River goalkeeping coach Tato Montes spotted him, brought him into the youth set-up and oversaw his entire development path. Now established in Argentina, head coach Scaloni has called him up for this long international break, and back home they talk about him as the new Dibu Martinez, a colleague with whom he shares the agency that manages his registration rights.





After starting out as Franco Armani’s understudy, his season changed when the first-choice keeper suffered a serious Achilles tendon injury, opening the door to a clear run in the side and a starting place. Beltran, who also had to put a bad ligament injury behind him, grabbed the chance in the best possible way and became a pillar for his side despite being unable to prevent elimination from the Copa Sudamericana. This season, across all competitions, he has already made 39 appearances, conceding 34 goals and keeping 15 clean sheets. His future is still to be written and he could revive the excellent history between Argentina and Inter.