Inter have taken concrete steps to part ways with French international defender Benjamin Pavard during the ongoing summer transfer window. He no longer figures in the technical plans of coach Cristian Chivu, who is building a new era at the Giuseppe Meazza.

According to renowned Italian journalist and European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Nerazzurri want to free up space in the squad and on the wage bill. That is especially true after the club struck an initial agreement to sign Argentine defender Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur, a move that makes Pavard's departure both an economic and technical necessity.

Speaking live on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Inter have offered Pavard to Saudi club Al-Ittihad and others, hoping to speed up his exit and unlock the cash they need.

The 2018 World Cup winner is attracting interest from prestigious European clubs, yet his next destination remains unclear. He has rejected the official offers that reached him recently. Inter, meanwhile, are desperate to close this file as quickly as possible, banking on the financial muscle of Saudi clubs to get the deal over the line.