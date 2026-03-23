Inter: meeting in early April between the owners and management and Chivu on the transfer market and contract renewals: the latest

It is difficult to think about the future when the present demands every ounce of physical and mental energy, but at Viale della Liberazione they must try to separate the pressures of the moment from the necessary planning that a great club must carry out in order to shape a future that promises to be full of changes. This is not the happiest of times; Chivu’s Inter are top of the table but are losing ground to Milan and Napoli. The last two matches against Atalanta and Fiorentina have yielded just two points, and now the fixture list presents complex and decisive challenges such as those against Como, Roma, Lazio and Bologna. The Nerazzurri manager himself admitted at the press conference ahead of Fiorentina v Inter that the team is not 100% physically fit. But the physical deficit is compounded by a mental one, well-known problems for a team battered by the setbacks of last season, partly due to a dressing room that is beginning to fracture because of the many players who will be leaving at the end of the year and those who are no longer in the Inter squad.







