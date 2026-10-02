This is easily the biggest spell of Josep Martinez's career. Now Inter's first-choice goalkeeper and called up by Spain, he has plenty riding on what comes next. Speaking to the Gazzetta dello Sport from the Roja training camp, he reflected on the start of the season, where and how he can improve, Inter's ambition and the way he deals with mistakes.
Inter, Martinez: "We concede too many goals, but it is not always the goalkeeper's fault. I deal with mistakes calmly"
Too many goals conceded
"We are doing well, but it is important to underline what we are not doing at our best, especially in the defensive phase: we are conceding too many goals.
It is easy to look at the goalkeeper, but we are a team and from the first to the last of us, we all have to raise our level, and I believe we will do it because if we have one characteristic, it is that we are always hungry. We always want to win, to try to improve, to add something in every match so that we can reach our best in the decisive moments of the season."
2-0 down too many times
"Clearly, we need to take another look at our first halves. We switched off in certain situations and we cannot allow ourselves that, but I am calm because the team are aware of the problem and that is where we will focus our attention.
It is a shame to lose here in Madrid. We came close to getting a result against a side of great quality. We are strong and we can compete with anyone, but to do that we must avoid giving our rivals advantages because sometimes it goes for you and other times it does not."
“I live with mistakes calmly”
"Mistakes? I take everything in my stride, for better or worse. Anyone can make a mistake, the important thing is to analyse it so as to avoid repeating it, there is no other way. You must not point the finger at an individual when they make a mistake, because it is part of football.
Without mistakes, I'm not saying there would be no goals, but there would be far fewer. It happened to me, it can happen to someone else. The important thing in a team like Inter is to stick together and, if someone is having a bad day, try to help them. I repeat, naturally"
"We can compete with anyone"
"Are we starting again? I feel good about it, not just physically: we are ready for everything that is coming, we are ambitious and we are setting ourselves no limits. We will take on everyone, in Italy and in Europe"
The incident
"It is something you never forget, I know I will carry it inside me forever. I think about it, and I try not to do so too much because it is something that can drain your energy. It was a tragedy and the only way to overcome it is to look ahead. The difficult period is behind me and the fact I am here proves it.
I am at one of the best teams in Europe and in the strongest national team in the world. I look to the future with optimism, positivity and tremendous hunger. I want to keep winning matches and trophies with Inter, so that they call me up here again"
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