"We are doing well, but it is important to underline the things we are not doing at our best, I am thinking above all of the defensive phase: we are conceding too many goals.

It is easy to look at the goalkeeper, but we are a team and from first to last we all have to raise our level, and I believe we will do it because if we have one characteristic, it is that we are always hungry. We always want to win, to try to improve, to add something in every match so as to reach our peak in the decisive moments of the season."



