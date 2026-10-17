Flores's goal against Talleres was his fourth in the Clausura. But even goals as beautiful and decisive as his don't tell the whole story. Paredes's 19-year-old protégé is undoubtedly the brightest talent in Argentine football. Plenty of scouts are following Flores, with Inter's among the most interested. Any club can sign him immediately by paying his $20 million release clause. For many, that's a bargain.