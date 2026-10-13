95' CHANCE - Josep Martinez dives to his left to turn Vermant's shot behind for a corner. Moments earlier, Vermant had sent a close-range tap-in over the bar.





93' GOAL - Stankovic plays Bonny through on the left. He enters the area, cuts onto his right foot and fires past Sommer to give Inter hope.





87' GOAL - Bruges play another ball through a gap in the centre of Inter's defence. Vermant finds himself one-on-one with Martinez and chips the ball over him.





87' CHANCE - Bonny does well down the left and drives a cross into the middle of the area. Lautaro Martinez runs onto it and shoots, but Sommer saves.





81' GOAL - Sucic finds space on the edge of the area and forces a save from Sommer, who pushes the ball back into the middle. Lautaro Martinez reacts quickest to the rebound and scores.





74' GOAL - Another break catches Inter exposed on the right. The ball reaches Forbs in the middle of the area, and Martinez instinctively saves his low left-footed shot. It falls to Tresoldi, who adjusts in an instant and scores again. A hat-trick.





72' CHANCE - Josep Martinez reads Potts's run through the middle and stretches out a hand to keep out his close-range right-footed shot.





70' POST - Inter look shaky in defence again. Virgili cuts onto his right foot and sends a low shot against the post to Martinez's right.





63' GOAL - Sabbe's long ball finds Forbs, who races ahead of Dimarco. Josep Martinez rushes a long way off his line, but Forbs shoots past him. The ball runs to Tresoldi, who scores into an empty net.





57' INJURY - Spileers challenges Dimarco, who moves the ball away and goes down, but Saggi lets play continue. The defender comes off worse and then leaves the pitch supported by the Bruges medical staff.





56' MIRACLE SAVE FROM SOMMER! - A deflection leaves Lautaro Martinez alone in front of Sommer. He feints a shot to send the goalkeeper to ground, then shoots with his right foot, but Sommer stretches out a leg to save. A glaring miss from the Argentine striker and a great save from the goalkeeper.





53' CHANCE - Bastoni advances unchallenged to the edge of the area. A deflection sends his shot-cross behind for a corner.





50' CHANCE - Diouf breaks away on the counter-attack and finds Thuram on the edge of the area. The No 9 cuts onto his right foot and curls an effort just wide.





44' GOAL - Thuram carries the ball 35 metres on an Inter break before finding Dimarco's run at the edge of the area. The wing-back's first-time backheel reaches the corner of the six-yard box, where Lautaro Martinez uses Mechele as a pivot, spins away and shoots past Sommer into the far corner.





43' CHANCE - Bastoni rises to meet the corner and heads on target, but Sommer reacts quickly to save.





42' CHANCE - The defence blocks Lautaro Martinez's left-footed shot. Lautaro reaches the rebound first, but a deflection sends his effort with the outside of his right foot behind for a corner.





36' GOAL DISALLOWED - Calhanoglu's free-kick from deep finds Lautaro's run into the middle of the area. His header beats Sommer, but the assistant flags for offside and VAR confirms the decision.





34' CHANCE - Another Bruges break into open space catches Inter's defence unprepared. Vrigili reaches the edge of the area, cuts onto his right foot and curls a shot just wide of Martinez's goal. The goalkeeper had dived to cover it.





32' CROSSBAR - Calhanoglu tries to make amends. On the edge of the area, he feints a left-footed shot to send his marker to ground, then strikes powerfully with his right. The ball hits the crossbar with Sommer beaten. Barella meets the rebound with the goal at his mercy but shoots well over.





30' GOAL - Tresoldi steps up to the spot and sends Martinez the wrong way, placing the ball just beneath the angle of post and bar.





29' PENALTY - Frobs breaks the length of the pitch from an Inter corner. The Bruges winger takes on Calhanoglu, beats him and goes down under his challenge.Calhanoglu receives only a yellow card because the offence carries a lesser sanction.





27' YELLOW CARD - Spileers catches Lautaro in the face with his hand and receives a booking.





26' CROSSBAR - Following a corner, Tresoldi adjusts to a loose ball and unleashes a powerful right-footed shot that strikes the crossbar with Martinez beaten.





11' CHANCE - Lautaro Martinez turns on the edge of the area and makes room for a shot, but he hits it straight at Sommer without enough power to trouble him.





6' CHANCE - Bisseck controls the ball in midfield, plays it forward and sends Thuram into the area. Thuram takes it in his stride and tries to beat Sommer with the outside of his right foot, but shoots just wide of the far post.





4' - Sommer comes off his line to intervene ahead of Diouf, who had run into the area from the right.





0' - Kick-off is at 21:00 at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in San Siro.





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