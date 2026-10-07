On a back three or a back four: "I think I am capable of playing in both systems. Perhaps I have played more in a back four, the system we also use with the national team, and maybe I am more used to it. When I arrived at Inter, it was a bit difficult to adapt to a back three because it is a different system, but there is no problem. The objective must always be to win everything. We play in every competition to win, and we will try to do so."



