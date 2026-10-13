The collision left Spileers worse off and forced him to be substituted, but the referee did not penalise a foul on Dimarco. The foul would have been on the penalty-area line. The Italian winger had moved the ball away in time before being brought down and falling onto the centre-back, who had already been booked. Had the referee given the foul, Spileers would have received a second yellow card and been sent off.