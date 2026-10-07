Cristian Chivu also had plenty to say about managing the group and the individuals in his long interview with Cronace di Spogliatoio. He spoke about the three Englishmen, the most criticised players such as Josep Martinez and Diouf, who have now become fundamental, and Aleksandar Stankovic, a player many have called for. The Inter manager also explained whether and how he will get his chance.
Inter, Chivu defends his own: "Martinez criticised only from the outside. Perception of Diouf has changed. Pio grows by playing. Stankovic has Calhanoglu and Zielinski ahead of him"
Yellow cards
"A different approach with yellow cards? I do not judge the past, I judge who I am and how I assess yellow cards: I too have made strong decisions with two defenders booked after 30 minutes and taken one of them off so as not to compromise the integrity of the team. It is not that I do not substitute a booked player, but I do not start from the idea that he has to come off straight away for fear of being reduced to 10 men: I want responsibility from my players, they are not that young, they have experience and they know how to play on a booking. Then so be it, if they get sent off I will take responsibility for it."
“The three English are like us”
"Stones and Spence? Spence has been training with us for a week, he does everything: there are no drills he cannot do. Jones has always been with us, John is doing his reconditioning work: he is improving as well. They are no different from us: we did well to choose people who are very similar to us in the way we do things. Jones and Spence have slotted perfectly into the group in every respect, it feels like they have been here for quite a while. John is more serious but he is a wonderful person: you do not find many like him in football, we are pleased to have him for the experience he has, he can give us a lot
Pepo Martinez
"Goalkeepers? They all need miles in their legs, especially a goalkeeper. Tennis is different because of how people judge it: if you lose a match in tennis, that's it, it ends there, and two days later you travel to the next tournament. When a goalkeeper makes a mistake, hundreds of people judge the error as if it were the end of the world, and that is not fair. A striker who misses a one-on-one with the goalkeeper is not judged in the same way as a goalkeeper who makes a mistake. It is not easy for a goalkeeper to maintain self-belief and mental strength. After a mistake, I look at how they react, and my players have always reacted this year when they have made mistakes.
Martinez? He is someone who takes responsibility for mistakes, maintains an important level of professionalism and makes himself available to the group. For me, he is more than ready. The call-up to the national team? We hope it also helps in the judgements of those judging him from the outside."
Diouf is seen differently now
"He didn't tell me he wants to play in midfield (laughs, ed.). I don't know whether he said this, things are often taken completely out of context and I had known that for some time already. Diouf is a diligent lad, he does his best to give the team what is needed in the different moments of a match. He always wants to improve, we spend a lot of time in the video room to help him understand off-the-ball movements, I see him as very attentive. Let's make one thing clear: it isn't easy to play a player in a role he has never played in before, but he has shown diligence, a desire to improve and so it's top marks in every respect. Then it is a long process, it needs time and mistakes have to be made. I'm pleased to see his attitude in a team like Inter, where at the first mistake you are judged as if you were the last person on Earth, and we all know what the perception of him was last year"
Pio grows by playing
"Pio Esposito keeps growing, and growing well. He improves by playing, making the difference and being decisive for us and for the national team. He is young, but he believes in himself and that allows him to keep working while keeping his feet on the ground. I no longer consider him a youngster, because he has been playing in Serie A for a year and a month now, and he is showing that he is on the right path in his development. He and the forwards have understood that applying this kind of pressure helps win the ball back and allows the team to defend higher up the pitch."
Stankovic has Calhanoglu and Zielinski ahead of him
"Ale is a deep-lying playmaker but he can also play as a holding midfielder: he is a playmaker, in front of the defence, he has a good foot, he needs to improve his timing in the game, but lads we are talking about a player who only started his journey two years ago. He had the courage to go to Switzerland, last year he played in the Champions League with Bruges, sometimes I reproach myself too for the way I look at him, given that I have known him since he was a child.
The lad has scored lots of goals in the Champions League, he has won with Bruges and he is an Inter player. In front of him there is Calhanoglu, we all know what he means to this team, and there is also Zielinski as a playmaker, Stankovic needs to maintain intensity, tempo and the desire to improve himself, and sooner or later we will see him"
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