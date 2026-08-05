Cristian Chivu has commented on the 1-1 draw in the friendly derby against AC Milan in Perth. Below are his words, as reported by fcinter1908.it.





"How satisfied am I with the team’s performance? I can see progress, the lads are working very hard and in recent days we have worked hard. At this moment we are not too interested in the results of the matches we play, but we want to do good work and above all improve our fitness. I would say some players got good minutes and we are pleased with the quality they showed, despite not being in the best condition yet and not yet having that sharpness in their legs".







