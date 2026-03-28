Joao Cancelo’s name was the talk of the town during the latest winter transfer window. The Portuguese full-back fell out with Simone Inzaghi’s Al-Hilal and pushed for a move, finding himself at the centre of a battle between Inter and Barcelona – a contest won by the Catalans, largely due to the player’s strong determination.





In the end, the Catalans finalised the deal with the Arab club on loan, but with next summer in mind, the Cancelo case could be reopened given that, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese player has no desire to return to Saudi Arabia.



