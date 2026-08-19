Barcelona could become the biggest threat in this transfer window to any team with a mobile centre-forward in the squad. The Catalan club spent the summer chasing the dream of taking Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid and putting him in the blaugrana shirt, but Atletico have given them nothing but closed doors.

Now, according to Gerard Romero, a very well-known streamer, the leading figure of the Jijantes podcast, an ambassador for the Kings League and often a transfer insider for Spain's two giants thanks to his direct relationships with many of the key figures at both clubs, Barcelona have opened a new file for their attack and have begun talks to try to prise captain Lautaro Martinez away from Inter.