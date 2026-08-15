59' Dimarco switches play to Diouf, who takes an extra touch before teeing up Barella. Under pressure, Barella mishits his first-time effort. The ball runs to Dimarco, who hits a powerful left-footed shot, but the goalkeeper is there again.





56' CHANCE - Bonny gets another chance, taking the ball on from the edge of the area and firing a powerful low right-footed shot. Manu Gonzalez does brilliantly to stretch and turn it behind for a corner.





51' CHANCE - Sucic slips it through to Bonny, who crosses to the back post for the completely unmarked Dimarco. He then plays a first-time ball back into the middle for Bonny, who goes for a left-footed volley but scuffs it and cannot trouble the goalkeeper.





49' Pio Esposito gets in behind, feints "Milito-style" and then curls a right-footed effort towards the far post, but a defensive deflection sends the ball out for a corner.





35' CHANCE - Calhanoglu wins the ball in the final third, slightly to the right, and lets fly with a powerful angled shot that skims the post to the right of Valles.





14' CHANCE - Antony goes close this time and gives Pepo Martinez a scare. The winger cuts in from the right onto his left foot and unleashes a powerful strike from the edge of the area that whistles just wide of the near post. The goalkeeper tells off his team-mates for allowing too much space.





8' Betis respond through Fornals with a shot from the edge of the area, but Martinez gathers low.





6' CHANCE - Bonny wastes Inter's first clear chance. The Ivorian striker first makes himself useful in the high press that allows Pio Esposito to win the ball back, but then gets his header all wrong from Barella's assist, sending it astonishingly high despite being unmarked.





4' Play is stopped for a long spell as the Betis medical staff attend to Hector Bellerin, who stays down on the edge of his own penalty area. He will be substituted in the 9th minute.





0' Kick-off at the San Nicola in Bari at 7.30pm