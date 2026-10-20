"What sort of Inter will we see? In terms of performance, we'll see an Inter quite similar to the one in the first two matches (in the Champions League, ed.), but without many of the mistakes we made, both individually and in terms of mentality and concentration. If you analyse all the goals we've conceded, practically 90% came from our own mistakes. We've talked a lot about this: because it keeps happening, it's something we need to correct. So we'll see a more focused Inter."