Inter return to Champions League action tomorrow at San Siro against Shakhtar Donetsk in their third, already crucial match. Alessandro Bastoni spoke to Sky Sport and at a press conference about Inter's problems in Europe, invoking the old adage of a "lack of awareness of danger".
Inter, Bastoni: “Champions League finals? Some time has passed; let’s get our feet back on the ground. Today it’s a dream, not an objective. We’ve talked about our mistakes; there’s little awareness of danger”
Mental and concentration errors
"What sort of Inter will we see? In terms of performance, we'll see an Inter quite similar to the one in the first two matches (in the Champions League, ed.), but without many of the mistakes we made, both individually and in terms of mentality and concentration. If you analyse all the goals we've conceded, practically 90% came from our own mistakes. We've talked a lot about this: because it keeps happening, it's something we need to correct. So we'll see a more focused Inter."
Perception of danger
"Ruthlessness and superficiality are overused words. Nobody goes onto the pitch intending to underestimate the match, but these are the things that need to be analysed. Perhaps there is too little awareness of the danger, and we need to improve in that respect too."
Shakhtar
"Shakhtar? We don't know much about them, but they have great quality. They are a technically gifted team and aren't afraid to play their own game. We'll have to stay alert and compact, and defend as a team. There are no easy matches any more. So, rather than looking at others, we need to focus on ourselves."
Finals played? They’re a long way off. Let’s keep our feet on the ground.
"We have to win because otherwise finishing in the top eight becomes extremely difficult. But we need to come back to reality. It has been some time since the finals we reached, and some of the matches we have played recently must bring us back down to earth. The Champions League is a dream, not an objective. If opportunities arise, we will take them, but I felt it was right to put this into perspective."
Taking responsibility
"It's not down to the formation or who takes the field. It's entirely a mental issue, whether that's taking things too lightly, a lack of desire or external factors. Each of us has to take personal responsibility, because when we analyse the matches, we see a lot of individual mistakes. If we can improve in this area, we'll take a big step forward."
A dark spell? Not for me
"No one has ever applauded me at other stadiums, but that's what fans are like and that's fine. I had nothing to prove. The club and the manager stood by me during what you consider my dark period, but I didn't experience it as badly as that. No one died; to me, darkness is something else. Then time puts things right."
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