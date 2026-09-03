Shortly after 10am this morning, Piero Ausilio, now Inter's former sporting director, arrived at La Pinetina to say goodbye to the squad, staff and manager Chivu. As reported by Sportmediaset, Ausilio left Appiano after 11am. Marotta and Baccin were also present at the meeting, with the latter having become the Nerazzurri's new sporting director yesterday.
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Inter, Ausilio at Appiano to say goodbye to the squad. The big names surprised: "I wasn't expecting it"
According to Sportmediaset, Ausilio's departure from Inter has caught many by surprise, including several of the club's biggest names. From Lautaro and Calhanoglu to Dimarco, many have paid tribute to the former sporting director. "I didn't expect Ausilio's departure, he is someone I'm very close to. He did so much for Inter, we won a lot together," Dimarco said.
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