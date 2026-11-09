Generali's CEO and president first confirmed that the deal would have an immediate impact on the clubs' finances. The contract now backs that up, despite its long-term nature and the enormous sums involved.

"The new Milan stadium will strengthen the city’s role as one of Italy’s great stages recognised around the world. Generali has always represented Italy internationally, and that is why we have chosen to stand alongside, from the very beginning of this exciting project, two Italian clubs with large international followings."

Generali are already an "Official Insurance Partner" of both clubs and have begun paying each club €10 million a year towards the stadium for the next five years, until its projected opening date.