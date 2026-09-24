Inter have approved the draft financial statements for the year ending 30 June 2026 and the results point to a positive trend, above all with revenues soaring to levels rarely seen in the club's history.

The statement published by the Nerazzurri club reports a profit of €22.7 million. That follows last season's profit, making it two in a row, driven above all by record revenues. Net assets are also back in positive territory.

Today’s result is very important because it comes after a record-breaking season for sporting results in Italy, with the Serie A title-Coppa Italia double, but an incredibly negative one in Europe compared with the previous season. Chivu were in fact knocked out in the play-offs against Bodo/Glimt, while Inzaghi reached the Champions League final the previous season, bringing record revenues, which were further boosted by income from the FIFA Club World Cup.



