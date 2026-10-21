88' Double save - Josep Martinez silences his critics. He reacts sharply to turn Newerton's low shot behind for a corner, then flies across to deny Matvienko's header.





84' Chance - Down the right, Thuram elbows his way past Matvienko and sends a perfect ball into the middle of the area. Mkhitaryan arrives but cannot adjust his body to shoot first time with only Riznyk to beat. He takes a touch to cut back inside, then fires wide.





79' Goal disallowed - Nazaryna's forward pass finds Newerton alone in front of Josep Martinez. He controls the ball and shoots into the net, but the assistant immediately raises his flag for clear offside.





77' Goal - After Inter win the ball back, Mkhitaryan keeps it in play as he moves out to the left. He looks up and picks out Carlos Augusto with a perfectly weighted pass. Carlos Augusto beats Bondar and fires past the advancing Riznyk.





69' Bastoni sent off - Two yellow cards in just three minutes leave Inter with ten men. Bastoni gets the first for protesting to the fourth official. Then, following a corner marked by plenty of provocation, the centre-back pushes Ocheretko in the face with his hands. Ocheretko makes the most of it and convinces the referee to show a second yellow.





66' Chance - Riznyk produces a miraculous save to keep Shakhtar in it. Thuram receives the ball on the left side of the area, cuts inside past Marlon onto his right foot and unleashes a curling shot. A slight deflection sends it towards the far corner, but Riznyk flies across to turn it behind.





60' Chance - The new arrivals make an immediate impact as Diouf and Bisseck exchange passes on the move. Bisseck is stopped at the last moment in the area, but the move continues. Bonny collects the ball, cuts inside onto his right foot and shoots, only for Riznyk to save.





55' Yellow card - Alisson tries a Neymar-style trick, lifting the ball above Dimarco's head before bursting forward. Thuram challenges him heavily and brings him down. Players crowd round in protest, prompting the referee to book the Frenchman.





40' Chance - From a corner on the right, Bondar escapes Barella and rises above him to head towards the corner of the goal. Josep Martinez flies across and palms it away.





21' Chance - Riznyk pulls off another superb save, keeping out Bonny's turn and shot from the edge of the area. The ball bounces around in the box, but Matvienko reaches it just ahead of Bonny.





19' Inter appeal - Following a corner from the right, Akanji rises to nod the ball across and it strikes Marlon's bent arm. The ball remains loose and, after a touch from Barella, Bonny fires over. According to Prime's refereeing analyst Calvarese: "The arm is bent and it is not a punishable offence."





7' - Inter are caught unprepared as Pedrinho carries the ball 30 metres and tries his luck with his left foot from the edge of the area. His deflected shot is an easy save for Josep Martinez.





5' Chance - Winning the ball back again, Inter find Calhanoglu, who shoots wide from the edge of the area.





3' Chance - Sucic wins the ball and finds Bonny in the area. Bonny sets up Thuram, who drives a right-footed shot across goal, but Riznyk saves.





0' Kick-off at the Giuseppe Meazza in San Siro at 21:00





Information, statistics and minute-by-minute commentary here