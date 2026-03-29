"In top form!" Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé raves about the Champions League clash with FC Bayern Munich

"Yes, of course I want to win with Real," Mbappé said on the programme 'Telefoot' on TF1, joking: "In Spain, some people are a bit worried that I won’t be playing – they think I’ll be heading straight to the World Cup. But this is extremely important. We’re still in the running in LaLiga and the Champions League."

And although Bayern won their last match against Real Madrid more than 14 years ago, Mbappé is well aware of the strength of manager Vincent Kompany’s side. “In the Champions League, we’re up against a great team, probably the team currently in the best form,” said the 27-year-old.