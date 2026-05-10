"In the footsteps of Lennart Karl": Sami Khedira takes a dig at Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal during El Clásico

After Ferran Torres put Barcelona 2-0 ahead in the 18th minute, the cameras cut to Lamine Yamal, sidelined with an injury but still cheering from the stands. "Lamine Yamal's loving it. His outfit's right up there with Lennart Karl's," noted former Real Madrid star Khedira dryly.

Yamal was sporting a pink hoodie and had a bold bag slung over his shoulder. Khedira's reference to Karl stemmed from the Bayern Munich youngster's own recent fashion statement. When the Bayern star sat out the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid in mid-April, he watched from the stands and later joined the pitch celebrations dressed head-to-toe in pink—an ensemble that drew even more attention than Yamal's Clásico look. Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeneß subsequently criticised Karl's choice of clothing.