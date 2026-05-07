According to the official report, Piqué has been found guilty of "minor violence against the referees", despite there being no physical assault. Referee Alonso De Ena Wolf states in his match report that the defender verbally abused and threatened both the referee and his assistants.

"You'd better leave with an escort so that nothing happens to you. In another country, you'd be finished, but here in Andorra we are a civilised country," the 39-year-old is reported to have told the officials.

As a result, the Spanish Football Federation handed Piqué a six-match suspension and banned him from all official football activities for two months for "obvious and public acts that undermine the dignity and decency of the sport". Sporting director Jaume Nogues received identical penalties for also making offensive remarks.