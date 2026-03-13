If Tottenham are relegated, it’ll be a free-for-all. Vicario, Udogie, Kolo Muani: here’s who could leave, and how many opportunities there are on the transfer market

As mentioned, Spurs have a host of highly-rated players in their ranks and are in a decidedly healthy financial position. However, results on the pitch have failed to materialise, and the club could offload a number of players in the transfer market, should they be relegated, to draw a line under a squad that has achieved far less than expected. Tottenham’s squad, moreover, is worth over €800 million according to Transfermarkt data, and in the last transfer window alone, the balance between incoming and outgoing transfers totalled a substantial €182 million. Relegation would indeed have enormous consequences both financially and on the sporting front. On the financial front, however, the club has already protected itself: according to reports in The Athletic, there are clauses in the contracts of most first-team players providing for an automatic reduction in wages – by as much as 50% – in the event of relegation to the Championship.

If Tottenham were to be relegated, how would the squad change in the transfer market? These are, of course, premature hypotheses and speculations, as remaining in the Premier League would change the game entirely and allow the club to breathe and make changes in the summer without overhauling the squad. Otherwise, it will be a free-for-all. It is unlikely that the Spurs’ star players would agree to remain in a lower division, away from the Premier League spotlight, and on reduced wages. This is why it is reasonable to believe that many will ask to leave. Bearing in mind the situations of players on loan, such as Palhinha, let’s see who might depart in the next transfer window.