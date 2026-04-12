After BVB’s 0–1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen, the former international—speaking as a TV pundit for Sky—made a point of defending the attacking player, who will leave the Black and Yellows on a free transfer at the end of the season.
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"If things aren't going well, it's Brandt's fault": Hamann backtracks on BVB star – could a move abroad follow his departure from Borussia Dortmund?
"I’ve criticised him on one or two occasions. And perhaps he’s also symbolic of the question people have been asking in recent years: ‘Are the Dortmund players doing enough to ensure success?’" said Hamann, adding: "Perhaps on one or two occasions he was singled out too much from the group, when anyone could have been singled out. But the response was always, “It’s Brandt again, always Brandt.”
Nevertheless, Hamann concluded that the summer split was the best outcome for both parties. The 29-year-old had often borne the brunt of criticism when the team underperformed, and the prevailing narrative became, “When things aren’t going well, it’s Brandt’s fault.”
Long-serving Freiburg manager Christian Streich agreed. “He was often criticised. When he was younger, I thought he could have gone further. Then he moved to Dortmund and made real progress. But the perception stuck because of the way he moves,” Streich explained.
Despite these reservations, Streich described Brandt as a “great player who worked hard for the team”, adding that this contribution had been “somewhat overlooked”. He conveyed this message to Brandt personally two years ago during his final away game as SC Freiburg coach at BVB. “Although I don’t know him very well, I wanted to tell him that.”
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Future uncertain: Brandt eyeing overseas move
The future of Brandt, one of Dortmund’s standout performers against his former club Leverkusen, remains uncertain. “There are lots of ideas, but not all are good. You shouldn’t rush into anything,” he explained, hinting at a move abroad. “With today’s match, there are still six matchdays left. It wouldn’t be fair to the club to travel around Europe now and suddenly start talking to every club.”
Staying in the Bundesliga remains a possibility: “I’m keeping my options open,” he added. “But I have preferences, and some ideas appeal more than others right now. There are a couple of options, but let’s take things step by step.” Previous rumours linked him with SV Werder Bremen.
A return to the Werkself was briefly mooted after Leverkusen’s managing director, Fernando Carro, hinted at a move for Brandt following the announcement of his departure from BVB. However, sporting director Simon Rolfes swiftly ruled out a comeback. “I’m sceptical about bringing players back. We already have a superb player in that position in Ibo Maza, who will develop excellently over the next few years. That’s why Julian won’t be on our radar,” he said.
Brandt has already clocked up over 300 appearances for BVB.
Should Brandt feature in all five remaining fixtures this season, he will reach 307 appearances and 57 goals.
Brandt, however, insists he is not yet feeling sentimental. “At some point you’re bound to feel a bit wistful, but I don’t feel like I’m on some sort of farewell tour right now,” he said. Yet he allowed a hint of wistfulness to show, adding: “In the end, everything in life comes to an end at some point. These are all lads I enjoy sharing the pitch with. I came here seven years ago; none of the players who were here back then remain. I do think I’ll get a bit of goosebumps when it’s the last time.”