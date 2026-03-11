Goal.com
Ibrahimovic: "We must create a winning Milan. We are the fashionable part of Milan. Modric and Rabiot are on another level. Allegri would like a team with more character."

The former Swedish centre forward explained RedBird's plans for the Rossoneri's future to CBS Golazo.

The victory in the derby against Inter has reignited enthusiasm in the Milan world, which is now trying to believe in the Scudetto chase. Senior Advisor for the RedBird fund, Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave an interview to CBS Golazo, an American brand that broadcasts our Serie A, in which he spoke about Gerry Cardinale's next moves for the Rossoneri.

 From jokes about the rivalry with the Nerazzurri to behind-the-scenes stories about his early days in Holland, the former striker spoke at length about Allegri, the Milan Futuro project and the ambition that this club must have.

  • "THE FASHION SIDE OF MILAN"

    "You have to be on the right side of Milan. You know, there are two sides: the blue side and the red side. We're the fashion side (laughs, ed.). Welcome to Milanello!" 

  • "I WAS INSPIRED BY VAN BASTEN"

    "Who inspired me? Marco van Basten. The funny thing is that when I went to Ajax, many people compared me to him, so the pressure was already high there. I wasn't ready to handle it at that level yet, because obviously he's an icon, a legend, and at that club he was part of the Dutch trio, consisting of him, Rijkaard and Gullit. I was compared to him because I was a striker, because of the way I played... so he was my reference point when it came to Milan. He had a short career, but what he did will go down in history."

  • MILAN FUTURE

    "In Italian culture, everyone is focused on results. Young players and coaches want to win. If I want to win, I put a ready player on the pitch, taking away space from those with potential and risking stunting their development. 

    We have changed this at Milan. First of all, we want to give the boys playing time, because when you are young, you need to play. If you don't play for Milan Futuro, you play for Primavera, 100%. If you start at Milan Futuro but the pace is different, we move you to Primavera, you grow, and we bring you back up. 

    It's like a ladder that you climb up and down, with the aim of growing, so that when you reach the first team, it's because of the results you've achieved.

  • GIVING THE FANS A WINNING MILAN

    "Seven Champions League titles, 19 league titles, our players' Ballon d'Or awards, all the international cups we've won. The fans are used to this, and if you don't give it to them, you're not giving them Milan, and we have to give it to them."

  • "Allegri would like a team with more character"

    "I had Allegri as my coach. He's very good with players, he's managing the team perfectly. He's already won trophies with Milan, and he was already good when he coached me. He has character, partly because it wasn't easy when I was playing, as there were other players with a lot of character, such as Seedorf and Cassano. 

    We weren't afraid to speak our minds, but Allegri had to think about the team, not the individual. He had to think about doing what was best for the team, but he did it very well, and today he is passing that on to the team. The players back then were different from today's players. Maybe the current players have a little less character, and he would like them to have more."

  • MODRIC AND RABIOT ON ANOTHER LEVEL

    Working with Allegri is easy; he has experience and has been at some great clubs. He is a winner, and being at Milan is not for everyone. He understands what it means to be at Milan, so he just has to make the players understand it too. Except Modric. You don't have to explain anything to him. We also have Rabiot, who, in my opinion, is on another level. In this team, we have Mike (Maignan, ed.), Nkunku, who arrived this year, and Rabiot. I played with them when they were 17 at PSG, and today they are here at Milan."

