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'I would have headbutted him!' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic accuses Spain players of failing to stand up to 'unprofessional' Leandro Paredes in ugly post-World Cup final scenes
Tensions boil over post-match
Spain secured the World Cup trophy via a 106th-minute extra-time goal from Ferran Torres, having dominated the match without allowing Argentina a single shot on target in normal time. The South Americans' frustration boiled over with a late red card for Enzo Fernandez before normal time expired, while Paredes escaped an expulsion despite a second-half booking.
A post-match melee erupted as Nahuel Molina struck Rodri, before Paredes kicked Eric Garcia and dragged Gavi to the ground, while coach Roberto Ayala appeared to punch Dani Olmo.
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Ibrahimovic slams fiery scenes
Ibrahimovic hit out at the post-match chaos during his punditry stint on Fox Sports. Slamming Paredes' conduct while questioning the perceived passive response of the Spanish players, the former AC Milan striker declared: "Paredes can be happy there was no player like me on the pitch. If I had been there, I would have headbutted him and been sent off. It is unprofessional behaviour from him."
He added: "I don’t know what the Spanish players are doing? They are just watching another player hit their team-mate."
Swedish icon confirms punditry exit
Beyond his frank analysis of the scuffle in New Jersey, Ibrahimovic surprised viewers by announcing his retirement from punditry duties. Following his headline role in the Fox Sports studio throughout the tournament alongside fellow pundits Thierry Henry and Alexi Lalas, the former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain frontman stated: "I have talked a lot during the past month and a half, but these will be my last words.
"Alexi [Lalas], Thierry, Rebecca [Lowe], thank you. It has been my pleasure to share this studio with you. I also thank Fox, the United States and everyone who watched. I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did. This is my last visit to the studio. For me, this was the first and last time."
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Disciplinary actions loom large
FIFA have opened formal disciplinary proceedings into the mass confrontation involving Argentina's players and coaching staff at full-time. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) faces potential heavy fines and player suspensions if any squad and staff members are found guilty of wrongdoing. Meanwhile, Spain will continue to celebrate an iconic European and World Cup double in the weeks ahead.
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