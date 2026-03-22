"I've rarely been so delighted by a Bayern Munich victory": BVB boss Watzke is thrilled by FCB's success

Watzke was particularly impressed by the two convincing performances against Atalanta Bergamo in the Champions League, the team that had knocked BVB out in the play-offs. "I have rarely been so delighted by a Bayern Munich victory because it was so clear-cut. It was brilliant," he told Sky.

For Watzke, FCB are "currently the best team in Europe". This season, manager Vincent Kompany’s side could also secure the coveted treble for the third time in the club’s history. Whilst the league title is all but certain, Real Madrid await in the Champions League quarter-finals and Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals.