'I told him to shut his mouth!' - Gavi addresses heated Vinicius Junior clash during Barcelona's title-clinching Clasico win over Real Madrid

The latest installment of football's biggest rivalry did not disappoint in terms of intensity, as Barcelona emerged 2-0 victors at the Spotify Camp Nou. Amidst the celebrations of a second successive league crown for Barca, Gavi reflected on a heavy exchange of words with Real Madrid’s talisman. "It's just football with Vinicius. What happens on the pitch stays on the pitch. He's a hot-headed player, just like me," Gavi said, per Marca. "Vinicius is a fantastic player. I just told him to shut his mouth, that's it. What happens on the pitch is one thing, and what happens off it is another. On the pitch, I defend my colors and give it my all. Off the pitch, I'm completely different, even if it doesn't seem like it."

While Gavi used his words to unsettle the opposition, Vinicius opted for a non-verbal response to the provocation of the home crowd by gesturing toward the stands. The Brazilian was seen reminding the Barcelona fans of Real Madrid's superior European trophy haul as the game slipped away from Los Blancos, further stoking the flames of a historic rivalry.



