"I'm a bit surprised," says Christoph Freund, as he dismisses the rumours surrounding Manuel Neuer at FC Bayern

“That’s the first I’ve heard of it,” Freund stated at a press conference. “Often, the media seem to know more than we do. Those discussions haven’t taken place yet, so I’m surprised and unsure where this is coming from.” Freund nevertheless stressed that the club’s dialogue with Neuer about his future continues.

Neuer has recently returned to action after two muscle tears at the start of the year, impressing with crucial saves in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid (2-1) and Wednesday’s DFB-Pokal semi-final versus Bayer Leverkusen (2-0). In the return leg against Real (4-3), however, he made two costly mistakes.