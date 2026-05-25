AFP
'I haven't been perfect' - Arne Slot admits to not making 'right decisions' at Liverpool as he describes dismal season in one word
Slot reflects on a campaign of errors
The Reds' season concluded with a whimper rather than a bang, as a 1-1 draw against Brentford underlined the inconsistencies that plagued their title defence. Speaking after the final whistle, Slot was surprisingly open about his own failings throughout the year, acknowledging that the transition following a successful previous era had been fraught with difficulty.
"Not what I would have loved us to achieve this season before we started but taking everything into account, what has happened to us this season, I'm happy that we've qualified for the Champions League," Slot said.
"We, I, haven't been perfect, but I would have answered this question exactly the same in the year we won the league because as a manager you can never be perfect, a player can never be perfect. But all the decisions I've made throughout the whole season has been only with one idea, and that's being very well prepared.
"Not every decision can be the right one so it would be stupid for me to sit here and say all the decisions I've made were the right ones. But before I made them, it felt every time they were the right ones to make. But a lot of times I didn't even have to make decisions or choices."
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The Salah fallout and dressing room tension
One of the most scrutinised aspects of Slot's management was his handling of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian king was notably benched during a disastrous winter period where the team suffered nine defeats in 12 matches. This led to a public spat between the player and coach, resulting in a one-match suspension for the forward and ultimately accelerating his departure from the club.
Despite the friction, the legendary winger ensured he left on a high note by setting a new club milestone. In his final appearance, Salah moved onto 93 Premier League assists for Liverpool, moving past Steven Gerrard to become the club's all-time leading provider in the competition. It was a rare moment of celebration in a season largely defined by internal friction and a lack of rhythm on the pitch.
One word to describe the season
When asked to summarise the difficulties his squad faced over the last ten months, Slot did not hesitate to point toward the treatment room. The Reds were decimated by fitness issues, losing key personnel for massive chunks of the campaign and never being able to field a settled starting eleven. The emotional weight of the season was also compounded by the tragic death of Diogo Jota in a car crash last summer.
"If you asked me one word to describe this season, I would describe that with the word 'injury'," Slot added. The statistics back up his claim, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker missing 20 games and British record signing Alexander Isak starting only eight league matches. Other vital components of the squad, including Conor Bradley and Wataru Endo, were also sidelined for significant periods, leaving Slot with a selection headache that lasted from August to May.
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Looking toward a new era
Slot’s reluctance to blood youngsters like Rio Ngumoha until the late stages of the season has drawn criticism from sections of the fanbase who feel the transition could have started sooner. However, the manager remains defiant that the decisions were made with the best intentions for the club's stability during a chaotic period.
As the dust settles on a fifth-place finish, the focus turns to the transfer market and the hope that a clean bill of health will lead to better fortunes. For Slot, the summer provides a chance to recalibrate after a season where he admittedly learned some harsh lessons about the pressures of the Premier League. The departure of the club's top assist maker marks the end of an era, but the Dutch coach must now prove he can make the "right decisions" to steer the club back to the summit.