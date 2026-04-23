“I have something that can help the team!” A Germany international dropped from the squad has put himself forward to coach Nagelsmann for the World Cup

“I haven’t booked a holiday yet,” Andrich told Sky, adding: “I want to be there and I believe I have something to offer the team.” However, his World Cup hopes currently appear slim.

Yet the defensive utility man was one of the main beneficiaries of Nagelsmann’s arrival as national team manager. His progress accelerated under Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, and during their unbeaten championship campaign he anchored the midfield alongside Granit Xhaka, replicating the holding role Nagelsmann envisages beside Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gündogan for the home European Championship. That form cemented Andrich’s place in the DFB squad.

From November 2023 to the end of 2024, he appeared in every international match and started most of them. Since the Nations League quarter-final against Italy, however, he has managed only 17 minutes in the DFB jersey, spending most matches on the bench under Nagelsmann. The midfielder was then omitted from the squad for the November 2025 and March 2026 training camps, suggesting his hopes of a late call-up are fading.