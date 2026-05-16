"I downloaded an app": Manuel Neuer reveals an unusual step ahead of his contract extension at FC Bayern Munich

The support within the team also played an important role in this decision. "I'm really pleased that the team wanted me to stay on for another year. I've always felt that support. That's a lovely endorsement for me," said Neuer.

The goalkeeper also praised his close working relationship with Jonas Urbig and Sven Ulreich. "We get on very well on the pitch – and off it too, of course. We work for each other," Neuer explained. "We meet after every training session, chat, coach each other and try to help one another. Ulle and I are guiding Jonas through his development and preparing him for the future."

Neuer joined Bayern from Schalke 04 in the summer of 2011 for a transfer fee of €30 million. Since then, he has made 597 competitive appearances for the Munich side, including 388 in the Bundesliga and 139 in the Champions League, which he has won twice (2013 and 2020). He has won 13 Bundesliga titles, six DFB-Pokals and two Club World Cups (also in 2013 and 2020).