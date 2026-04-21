AFP
'I don't want to stay angry at him' - Endrick opens up on Paulo Fonseca relationship after Lyon manager's public criticism
Endrick shines at the Parc des Princes
Endrick reminded the world of his immense potential on Sunday night, spearheading Lyon's 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain. The 19-year-old, currently on loan from Real Madrid, needed only six minutes to silence the Parc des Princes, rifling home a first-time finish to set the tone for a vital win in the race for Champions League qualification.
The goal was his fourth in Ligue 1 this season and provided a timely response to critics who had scrutinised his recent dip in form. However, the post-match discussion quickly turned to his relationship with manager Fonseca, who has been vocal in demanding more from the Brazilian starlet in recent weeks.
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Striker dismisses talk of a rift
Speaking to Ligue 1+ after the game, Endrick showed maturity beyond his years as he downplayed any suggestions of a falling out with his coach. "There are no problems with the coach," he explained. "He has decisions to make. I don't want to stay angry with him. We talked. I need to give the best possible response on the pitch."
Fonseca explains his 'tough love' approach
The friction began when Fonseca publicly challenged the youngster's work rate following a frustrating goalless draw against Angers. At the time, the Portuguese tactician stated that Endrick had an "obligation to do more," sparking a debate over the player's consistency and attitude during a difficult run of games.
Fonseca has since defended his methods, suggesting the public barbs were a calculated attempt to motivate the player. "As a coach, we have to find strategies to get reactions from the players and that's what I did," he noted recently.
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Lyon return to the top three
The victory against the Ligue 1 leaders has catapulted Lyon back into the top three, marking a significant turnaround after the club slipped to sixth place in February. With only four games remaining, the French team will now fight to secure a Champions League ticket for next season.
A challenging run-in awaits, with crucial fixtures against top-five rivals Rennes and title-contenders Lens on the horizon. If Endrick can maintain this level of form, Fonseca’s high-pressure management style may be viewed as the catalyst that revitalised their star striker’s confidence.