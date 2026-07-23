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'I did not appreciate his words' - Kevin De Bruyne's future addressed by Napoli director after midfielder's scathing criticism of former coach Antonio Conte
De Bruyne's fallout with Conte laid bare
De Bruyne endured a difficult first season in Serie A, largely down to a clash in footballing philosophy with his former manager. Speaking candidly to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, the playmaker made clear the two men saw the game very differently, admitting: "It was difficult for me, of course, because Conte has a very different vision of football than I do; we shouldn't beat around the bush about that." He also felt he was never deployed in his best position under the Italian, limiting his influence despite what he described as a season where he gave everything on the pitch.
The Belgian was especially critical of Napoli's defensive setup. "We play very defensively. If you score one goal every match in a 5-4-1... That's not so great," he said, pointing out that the team's top scorer managed just 10 goals across the campaign. When asked outright whether he was relieved to see Conte depart, De Bruyne didn't hold back: "Am I happy that Conte is leaving? For me, yes. As far as I'm concerned, he didn't have to stay."
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Manna responds and addresses De Bruyne's future
Napoli director Manna was pressed on those remarks during a press conference and admitted the club had taken note, though he was quick to play down any lasting fallout. "I did not appreciate some of his words, but there's no problem," Manna said in remarks highlighted by Football Italia, stressing that De Bruyne's situation is straightforward regardless of what was said publicly. He pointed to the midfielder's contract, which runs for two years with an option for a third, as proof that the matter is effectively settled from the club's side.
Manna went further in confirming De Bruyne's place in the new project under Allegri, dismissing suggestions that the player himself holds any leverage over his own future. "Kevin doesn't have to decide if he's staying or leaving; he is part of the project and will put himself at the disposal of the coach, just like all the other players," he said. The director acknowledged De Bruyne had underperformed relative to his potential last season but insisted the club still views him as an important investment, adding that the Belgian is yet to speak with Allegri and is expected to do so once pre-season training gets underway.
Manna also discusses Lukaku and Anguissa
Manna also touched on the situation surrounding Romelu Lukaku, another player whose Napoli future has been the subject of speculation following his exploits with Belgium at the World Cup. "Lukaku is on vacation, coming off a good World Cup, so we'll see when he returns," he said, giving no indication that a conversation over the striker's future was imminent.
On Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa, Manna was equally direct, ruling out any suggestion the midfielder could be sold this summer. "Frank Anguissa has a contract with Napoli, so I see no need to negotiate with him. He is not for sale," he stated, effectively closing the door on speculation surrounding both players and reinforcing that, along with De Bruyne, they remain part of the club's plans under Allegri.
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Allegri era begins amidst injury woes
The transition from Conte to Allegri marks a new chapter, though the club has already been hit by a significant injury blow. Defender Alessandro Buongiorno requires surgery on a meniscus problem and is expected to miss up to three months of action. Manna admitted the injury was a "surprise" but confirmed that Sam Beukema is expected to join the squad later in pre-season as the club evaluates its defensive options.
"He is motivated and coming off a campaign where for the first time he failed to achieve his objective," Manna said of the new head coach. "We can go all the way in every competition. Every coach has a different working method; we’ll wait until the international players start work and then evaluate the situation."
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