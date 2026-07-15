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'I could see nerves' - Folarin Balogun admits USMNT were affected by 'unfortunate' red card saga in World Cup thrashing by Belgium
Controversy in the USMNT camp
The Monaco forward had been sent off during the round-of-32 clash against Bosnia-Herzegovina, but a controversial intervention by FIFA’s disciplinary committee allowed him to face Belgium in the round of 16.
The decision became a lightning rod for criticism, particularly following reports of political interference. Balogun reflected on the tension, stating to CBS: "My initial reaction was I was happy to be back in the team, but when I kind of started to reflect, I knew it was going to cause a lot of controversy, and I could almost see within my teammates a bit of nerves, because it's something that is so unique."
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Political interference and IOC complaints
The situation escalated when human rights group FairSquare submitted a formal complaint to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), alleging that FIFA president Gianni Infantino breached rules on political neutrality. The complaint follows admissions from U.S. President Donald Trump that he personally intervened to try and ensure the co-hosts' star striker could play in the knockout rounds.
Balogun acknowledged that the external pressure was difficult to block out as the team prepared for their exit at the hands of Belgium. "The closer we got to the game I tried to just focus as best as I could, but it was difficult. A lot of outside noise, and that's hard to avoid," the former Arsenal man added.
Disagreement over the original red card
Despite the fallout, Balogun remains adamant that he should never have been sent off in the first place for his challenge on Tarik Muharemovic. The striker insists that his actions were unintentional and that the referee’s decision was a mistake that ultimately piled unnecessary pressure on the American squad during their home tournament.
Regarding the incident, Balogun said: "I was in shock. It wasn't even a tackle. I was totally in shock, I think you could see my reaction, but I just had to accept the decision and just try to be there for my team. When something's not intentional it should never be a red card, so it was just an unfortunate situation, and I think it put a lot more pressure on us than we needed."
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Teammates provided essential support
While the forward could sense the apprehension within the camp, he credited his USMNT team-mates for helping him navigate the most difficult period of his international career to date. Balogun noted that the support from within the locker room was vital as he prepared for the Belgium fixture. He explained that his teammates provided him with "a lot of reassurance," adding: "It wasn't something I could change. It was just a situation that was unfortunate, which gave me confidence."
Unfortunately, that didn't translate to the game, as the USMNT were outplayed by Belgium in a thumping 4-1 defeat. Still, Balogun finished the tournament with three goals to his name from four appearances.
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