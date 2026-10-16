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Humam Al-Hammami: a Saudi talent set to ignite the fires of the big clubs!

Originals
H. Al-Hammami
Al Shabab
Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Hilal
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's magician steals the spotlight

Saudi Arabia's biggest clubs look set for a scrap over Al-Shabab winger Hammam Al-Hammami, whose contract renewal talks have stalled. That standstill could make the young talent one of the hottest names on the table in the next transfer window, particularly after the eye-catching displays he produced in the Saudi national shirt at the 27th Gulf Cup.

His deal at Al-Shabab runs out at the end of the current season. At 22, that leaves him free to sign for any other club from January, then join them for nothing once the contract expires in the summer.

Al-Shabab's hierarchy now face a hefty challenge. Agree a renewal, or lose one of Saudi Arabia's brightest talents without a riyal in return.

  • Al Shabab v Al Ettifaq: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Gulf Cup 27 boosts Al-Hammami's stock

    Al-Hammami's striking form during the Arabian Gulf Cup served to increase his technical value, after he scored a goal and contributed to Saudi Arabia being crowned champions for the fourth time in their history. He also won the award for best player in the tournament, confirming his ability to make a difference in major competitions despite being relatively young.

    His value runs deeper than one tournament. A Saudi winger who can unlock a defence is exactly what clubs chasing titles want, especially when they need to balance their foreign professionals against the national players in the squad.

    Keep developing at this rate and he'll have more than one suitor in the coming period. There's no doubt about that.

  • Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad in the picture: Al-Nassr could enter the race

    A scrap for Al-Hammami's signature looks likely, with Al Hilal and Al Ittihad both potential suitors. Each needs reinforcements in local attacking areas.

    A young Saudi winger with pace and trickery hands any coaching staff extra flexibility, and that matters when the fixture list is congested and domestic and continental commitments are piling up.

    Al Nassr could enter the picture too, should they fancy exploiting the player's contractual situation and push the deal through. All of it remains speculative for now, dependent on how talks unfold and how keen the clubs really are. Nothing about his future has been settled officially.

    Read also.. Morocco's magician sends the Saudi media into a frenzy after moving closer to Ronaldo

    Al Shabab, meanwhile, can still keep hold of their prized asset by thrashing out fresh terms. Losing a player of his age after a tournament that has sent his stock soaring would leave them hunting a replacement on the market.

    Caught between Al Shabab's determination to keep him and the big clubs' hunger for local talent, Al-Hammami faces a decisive few months. So will Al Shabab get the renewal over the line, or will the star of Gulf 27 walk away for nothing and set the Roshn League giants at each other's throats?

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