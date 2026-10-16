Saudi Arabia's biggest clubs look set for a scrap over Al-Shabab winger Hammam Al-Hammami, whose contract renewal talks have stalled. That standstill could make the young talent one of the hottest names on the table in the next transfer window, particularly after the eye-catching displays he produced in the Saudi national shirt at the 27th Gulf Cup.

His deal at Al-Shabab runs out at the end of the current season. At 22, that leaves him free to sign for any other club from January, then join them for nothing once the contract expires in the summer.

Al-Shabab's hierarchy now face a hefty challenge. Agree a renewal, or lose one of Saudi Arabia's brightest talents without a riyal in return.