Huge boost for Arsenal! Mikel Arteta welcomes THREE key stars back into training ahead of Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen

During Tuesday’s open training session at the Sobha Realty Training Centre, the Arsenal first-team squad was bolstered by the return of William Saliba, Leandro Trossard, and Riccardo Calafiori, as reported by The Standard. The trio’s presence at London Colney comes as a major relief for the coaching staff after varying fitness concerns had cast doubt over their availability for the trip to Leverkusen. Saliba had notably missed the club's last two fixtures across all competitions after sustaining an ankle injury during a high-octane victory over Chelsea. His return to the grass suggests he is ready to resume his vital role at the heart of the Gunners' defence as Arsenal transition back to continental action.