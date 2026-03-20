How is Insigne getting on at Pescara: goals and assists in a bid to save the team in Serie B

Pescara are bottom of Serie B, but thanks in part to Lorenzo’s performances, they are trying to turn things around: in ten matches for the Biancazzurri (four as a starter), Insigne has scored three goals and provided two assists; he has been decisive in one in every two matches. The most important goal was probably the one against Palermo, his first since returning; it was crucial to the eventual victory against one of the teams battling for promotion to Serie A. Whereas Pescara previously needed a (nearly) impossible feat to avoid relegation, now, spurred on by Insigne at the end of the tunnel, they can see a glimmer of hope.







