Homophobic insults "are normal for us": Gianluca Prestianni plays down the incident involving Vinicius Junior and causes another row

Following an ongoing investigation, UEFA provisionally suspended the Argentine for the second leg, which Benfica lost 1–2 and were ultimately knocked out. "Not being allowed to play in the second leg really hurt me," said Prestianni, who ultimately sees himself as the victim: "I was punished for something I didn’t even say. I was treated and sanctioned without any evidence."

A final UEFA ruling is still pending, although Prestianni has indirectly admitted, through his statements, to a breach of Article 14, which states that human dignity must not be violated. The minimum penalty for this would be a ten-match ban.

Nevertheless, Prestianni remains "very relaxed, because everyone who knows me knows what kind of person I am, and that’s enough for me. I’m also very grateful to the club, because they believed in me and supported me in every way. My teammates have shown me their support behind closed doors, and that means much more to me than posting an Instagram story."