Historic early substitution! Tottenham keeper Kinsky makes two serious mistakes and is taken off after just a few minutes

The Londoners conceded four goals within 16 minutes. In the end, Spurs went down 2–5 (1–4).

With the score already at 0-3, manager Igor Tudor, who has lost all three of his games as Spurs coach so far, had seen enough.

The 47-year-old replaced goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky with Guglielmo Vicario. Vicario is Tottenham's regular goalkeeper, but surprisingly started the game on the bench.

The move was necessitated by two costly mistakes by Kinsky. The 22-year-old slipped with the ball at his feet when Marcos Llorente made it 0-1 in the sixth minute, and the home side took advantage of the blunder to take an early lead.