Al-Hilal signed nine players during the last summer transfer window, including three foreign stars from the Premier League: Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal, Englishman Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa, and Dutchman Crysencio Summerville from West Ham.

All three joined the list of the five most expensive players in the history of "the Boss". Brazilian Neymar da Silva tops that ranking at 90 million euros, with compatriot Malcom fourth at 60 million.

Martinelli slots in second at 70 million euros, according to the "Transfermarkt" website. Summerville follows in third at 64.5 million euros, while Watkins comes fifth at a value of 58.4 million euros.

The trio also broke into the 10 most expensive deals in the history of the Saudi league, with Martinelli and Summerville placing third and fourth behind Neymar and Colombian Jhon Duran, and Watkins landing in tenth.

Beyond the three foreign players, Al-Hilal added six local men, taking their total to nine signings in the last summer window for around 206 million euros, equivalent to roughly 900 million Saudi riyals.

That made Al-Hilal the biggest spenders of the last summer transfer window, and by a huge margin. Al-Ahli sit second, having spent around 84.2 million euros according to the "Transfermarkt" website.