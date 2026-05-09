His transfer is said to be a "top priority"! Two top clubs are reportedly interested in Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha

In 2024, Palhinha moved from Fulham to Bayern Munich for a transfer fee of €51 million at the request of then-manager Thomas Tuchel. The problem: by the time he arrived, Tuchel had already left. Under Vincent Kompany, Palhinha played only a minor role, which is why he returned to London on loan after a season. Spurs paid a loan fee of five million euros and also secured an option to buy for 25 million.

The campaign began brightly: until November, Palhinha started frequently and contributed to Tottenham's challenge at the top of the Premier League and Champions League. Yet, once the club's form collapsed, he slipped to a rotation role.

"Of course, it's a difficult situation at his club at the moment. But Joao is a fighter," Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund stated in mid-April. Because of the uncertainty over the club's league status for next season, Freund added, "It's difficult to say anything concrete about his future, but Tottenham already know what they have in him."